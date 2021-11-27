Students at McGuffey School District’s Joe Walker Elementary Schoolcollected more than 250 canned goods and other nonperishable food items to help the Washington City Mission stock it food bank with the hope all could enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving meal. Mary Hoge, secretary at Joe Walker, has been orchestrating this program for more than 10 years. Front from, from left, are Blake George, Adilyn Neff, Harper Toland, Mason War; back row, Matthew Wolfe and Hoge.
