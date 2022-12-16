St. John XXIII Parish’s first and second-grade faith formation classes collected food for the Finleyville Food Bank as part of their service project to provide a Christmas meal to many families currently serviced by the Finleyville Food Bank. With the amount of food collected, they were able to serve over 100 families.
