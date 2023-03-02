crabtree house donation

From left, Amber Mills, Kay English, Jen Puskar, Dean Gartland, CEO of Washington City Misson, and Mandy Frank, co-founder of the Steel City Rockabellas.

The Steel City Rockabellas recently presented a check for $3,884 to its 2022 charity of choice, the Crabtree House. The group will soon be announcing its 2023 charity of choice.

