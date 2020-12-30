Pennsylvania State Police is seeking donations of horses to support its mounted patrol unit.
The department maintains a stable at its training academy in Hershey and relies on donations to fill a complement of 28 horses, according to a state police news release.
The animals are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security and patrol of remote areas. They also participate in parades, demonstrations and other community events, the release said.
Donated horses must be geldings between the ages of five and 15 and stand between 16 hands and 18 hands tall. Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breed. Thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable, the release said.
Animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability, the release said.
Since 2015, horse owners from across the commonwealth have donated 12 horses to the state police mounted patrol unit. Nine horses completed the trial period, the release said
To arrange a donation or for more information, call Sergeant Carrie A. Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or email cneidigh@pa.gov.