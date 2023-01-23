The Italian American Cultural & Heritage Society of Washington County will have a scholarship fundraising spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Houston American Legion Post 902, 124 W. Pike St.
Proceeds will support the society’s mission of offering annual scholarships to Washington County graduating seniors. Since 1992, 230 scholarships have been awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.