The Southwestern Pennsylvania Registered Nurses Club plans to install president Sharon Munson, vice president-Mary O’Connor, treasurer-Stephanie Gardiner, recording secretary Carol Wind and corresponding secretary Patty Moore as its 2021-2022 officers.
The club also awarded four scholarships in May and selected the recipient of the Mary Agnes Powers Memorial Scholarship. The criteria are based on academic standing, merit and need. Applicants must reside in Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington or Westmoreland counties.
An Applicant must be entering his or her senior year in a diploma, associate degree or bachelor degree program or final semester of a graduate nursing program.
The recipients for May 2021 are:
Savanah Rose Scarff, Gannon University BSN student, was awarded the Mary Agnes Powers Memorial Scholarship and SWPA RN Club Scholarship. Ramatu Abuakar, University of Pittsburgh BSN student, was awarded a SWPA RN Club Scholarship. Jennifer McChesney, Geneva College BSN student, was awarded a SWPA RN Club Scholarship. Mackenzie Musser, Robert Morris University BSN student, was awarded a SWPA RN Club. Scholarship.
The annual scholarship Fall fundraiser is pending.