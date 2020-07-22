The Southpointe CEO Association (SPCEOA) announced Nicole Bakaitis of Washington, Ann Kozak of South Strabane Township and Paige Williams of North Franklin Township are recipients of the 2020 SPCEOA Jack B. Piatt Scholarship program.
Kozak was awarded a $5,000 scholarship and Bakaitis and Williams were each awarded $2,500 to support their college tuition in the 2020-2021 academic year.
SPCEOA scholarships are awarded to individuals who have demonstrated excellence in leadership and academic achievement. The scholarships are awarded in honor of Jack B. Piatt, founder and chairman of Millcraft and founder of Southpointe CEO Association.
Kozak graduated at the top of the Trinity High School class of 2020 and has been accepted to the University of Pittsburgh. She plans to attend the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences as a pre-pharmacy major with the class of 2024. She is the daughter of Bob and Judy Kozak of South Strabane Township.
Bakaitis is currently attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she is on the dean’s list and will return for her sophomore year this fall as a nursing major. She is a graduate of Washington School District. She is the daughter of Ron and Laura Bakaitis of Washington.
Williams is a rising senior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she is on the dean’s list as a double major in anthropology and biology. Upon graduation, she plans to attend graduate school and pursue an advanced degree in forensic science. Williams is a Trinity High School graduate and is the daughter of Julie Curry and Adam Williams of North Franklin Township.
“The Southpointe CEO Association is proud to have these young women represent our organization as scholarship recipients. They have demonstrated the qualities of hard work and leadership both inside and outside of the classroom and I am confident they will continue to be successful as they pursue their educational goals. I look forward to welcoming them as future leaders in our community,” said SPCEOA chairman David Mariner.