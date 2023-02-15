Susan Meighen

From left, Susan Meighen, regional program outreach coordinator for southwestern PA, state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; arc Ferraro, executive deputy secretary, state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; Brigadier General Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for veterans affairs, state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; and Nicholas Taylor, chairman, state Veterans Commission and state commander, Catholic War Veterans.

Susan Meighen, of South Franklin Township, was awarded a Pennsylvania Achievement Medal for Outstanding Achievement to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for her work with the state's Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. She was presented the medal at the State Veterans Commission Meeting on Feb. 3. Meighen has been an accredited Veterans Service Officer with the Commonwealth since 2007 and was the former Washington County Veterans Affairs Director from 2016-2021.

