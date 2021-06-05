20210606_com_Ishi Gupta.jpg

Courtesy of Pennsylvania American Water

South Fayette Middle School sixth-grader Ishi Gupta earned the grand prize in Pennsylvania American Water’s 19th Annual “Protect Our Watersheds” art contest, with The company received nearly 200 entries from fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders across the Commonwealth. Gupta’s artwork will be featured on the cover of Pennsylvania American Water’s first-ever Protect Our Watersheds wall calendar. The calendars will be printed and distributed across the commonwealth later this year.

