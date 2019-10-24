South Fayette Township Police Department is joining in on No-Shave November to help fight cancer. Participants can grow a beard, wear an #SFAgainstCancer bracelet and/or wear lavender, the color representing all cancers, throughout November.
The township’s police officers have special permission to break their dress code for the month to raise money for cancer research and education, treatment and prevention. South Fayette Township’s social media pages will provide progress photos of the police officers, plus other interactive and educational content throughout November.
The fundraising goal is $10,000. Residents may donate online at https://no-shave.org/team/sftwp.
Lavender bracelets will be available at the township building and police station, 515 Millers Run Road, for a minimum $5 cash donation in November. Donors also can show proof of their online donation to claim a bracelet.
Participants are encouraged to post their No-Shave and lavender photos on social media with the #SFAgainstCancer and to tag South Fayette Township at Facebook: @SouthFayetteTownship, Instagram: @SouthFayettePA and Twitter: @SouthFayetteTwp.
Each day, 22,000 people die from cancer worldwide. Nearly half of cancer diagnoses and deaths are preventable. No-Shave November’s mission is to not only raise funds for cancer research and treatment, but to educate people about preventative measures. For more than six years, participants around the globe have put down their razors and let their hair grow to join the fight against cancer. The No-Shave November campaign has successfully raised more than $3.5 million to combat cancer.