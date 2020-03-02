The Sons and Daughters of Italy, Primo Italiano Lodge 2800, Washington, is offering a $2,500 scholarship to seniors in the 2020 classes from McGuffey, Trinity and Washington high schools. Seniors from Faith Christian School, and any senior whose parent is a member of the lodge, are also eligible to apply for the scholarship.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be have at least 25% Italian heritage. Applicants must submit a 200 word essay on the following prompt: “Describe how you and your family celebrate, honor or incorporate into your daily lives your Italian American heritage, customs and traditions.”
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 1.
For more information, visit primoitaliano.org.