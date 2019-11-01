The Social Service League of Waynesburg will hold its 25th annual Holiday Extravaganza Craft Show at Waynesburg Central Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The show features a wide variety of vendors and items, as well as a festive atmosphere to enjoy holiday shopping. In addition to gifts for the holidays and seasonal items, the show features a vast assortment of homemade crafts including baskets, wooden items, candles, soaps, primitives, home decor, jewelry and photography.
The members of Social Service League will also be selling hot lunch items throughout the day, as well as homemade desserts including an assortment of baked goods.
An activity room is available free of charge to entertain children while their parents shop.
The Social Service League is requesting a $2 donation at the door for admission. Admission for children ages 12 and under are free. All proceeds from the craft show benefit Central Greene School District students.