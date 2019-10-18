State Rep. Pam Snyder, Greene/Fayette/Washington, is launching her annual winter clothing drive to help local families in need.
“I’m urging residents to donate new or gently used winter clothing – including coats, jackets, gloves,” Snyder said. “My district offices will be collecting these items now through Nov. 15.”
Coats may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following district offices:
- 104 S. Market St., Suite 101, in Carmichaels.
- 93 E. High St., Room 215, in Waynesburg.
Donations will also be accepted Wednesdays and Thursdays at Snyder’s Brownsville office, located at 113 Thornton Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Snyder said she is again partnering with the Waynesburg Salvation Army, Masontown Helping Hands Ministry and Crosskeys Human Services of Brownsville to distribute the coats locally.
For more information, call Snyder’s Carmichaels office at 724-966-8953.