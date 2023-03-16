Rapper Snoop Dogg announced the High School Reunion Tour with Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner, featuring special guest DJ Drama.
Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour kicks off on July 7 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making stops across the U.S., including The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on July 18.
