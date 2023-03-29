Easter eggs

Coloring eggs is a popular Easter tradition, and there are many ways to ensure this beloved activity produces beautiful results.

Coloring Easter eggs is a time-honored tradition dating back more than 2,500 years. There is evidence that people living in the ancient settlement of Trypillia dyed eggs. Ancient Persians also were believed to paint eggs for Nowruz (Persian New Year).

Christians adopted similar traditions to symbolize aspects of the Easter story. Originally Christians dyed eggs red to represent the blood of Jesus Christ that was shed on the cross, according to Chase Oaks Church. Good Housekeeping reports early Christian missionaries adapted the dying tradition to include more egg colors to represent different aspects of the Easter story. Yellow represented the resurrection, blue represented love and red remained a symbol of Christ’s blood.

