Seven members of the HG Parkinson FFA Chapter at Fort Cherry High School earned their prestigious Pennsylvania FFA Keystone Degree this year. Members were awarded their Keystone Degree at the Jan. 11 Virtual Midwinter FFA Convention.
Reagan Carter is the daughter of Ron and Amy Carter of Hickory. Her projects included bee keeping/honey production and off-farm employment.
Alivia Cerciello, is the daughter of Richard and Melissa Cerciello of McDonald. Her projects included bee keeping/honey production, on-farm employment and goats.
Emilee Cowden is the daughter of Tara and Alby Desalvo and Greg Cowden of Hickory. Her projects included market hog and off-farm employment.
Evelyn Dimoff is the daughter of Andrea and Elia Dimoff and Deseri Reicosky. Her projects included her on-farm employment
Alexa Miles is the granddaughter of Ken and Jeanine Miles of McDonald. Her projects included market goats, market lambs and market hogs both at the county fair level and regional and national levels.
Lucas Rupinsky is the son of Ken and Joie Rupinsky of McDonald. His projects included on-farm employment.
Nasier Sutton is the son of Mindi Cline and Chuck Tousey of McDonald. His projects included market goats and on-farm employment.
Keystone Degrees were awarded to 234 FFA members from across the state. The candidates must have demonstrated leadership abilities and earned or productively invested at least $1,000 and/or worked at least 300 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program.