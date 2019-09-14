Editor’s note: This listing is part of a Total Health series the Observer- Reporter is producing in conjunction with Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging provides services for many people across the region. Below is a listing of those services.
For more information regarding intake and assistance, contact 1-800-734-9603.
Adult day care: Provides group activities in a supportive environment for individuals with physical, cognitive or psychosocial limitations. Emphasis is placed on greater independence with daily living skills.
APPRISE Medical Insurance Counseling: Helps Medicare beneficiaries understand Medicare statements, assists in submitting claims or filing appeals, helps clarify Medicare-covered expenses and shows ways to compare supplemental policies for maximum coverage.
Assessment: Provides functional eligibility determination of a participant’s need for Medicaid Long-Term Services and Supports.
Care management: Coordinates the care, planning and delivery of all services to individuals in need of services to assure the maximum possible independence within the community.
Caregiver support: Provides assistance to persons caring for an older adult living in the community. This support program includes benefits counseling, education, information on community-care providers and limited financial assistance to enhance the caregiver role. Also assists older caregivers caring for relatives 18 years of age and younger.
Domiciliary care: Provides supervised alternative group-home living arrangements for those unable to live alone due to physical or mental impairment. This service is available to adults 18 years of age and older. Domiciliary care home providers are paid a monthly tax-exempt reimbursement for up to three individuals.
Health & Wellness Program: Provides evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention services and programs at senior centers, senior housing facilities and community sites to foster a healthy lifestyle.
In-home meals: Provides well-balanced, appetizing meals to those assessed as having difficulty with preparing nutritious meals.
In-home services: Provides assistance to individuals needing help with personal care, such as bathing or grooming, or with home management, such as light housecleaning or shopping.
Information and assistance: Provides information, receives referrals for aging services, and conducts pre-screenings for the Agency’s assessment unit. Call 1-800-734-9603.
Legal services for the elderly: Provides professional consultation and representation on various legal matters. Services are limited to civil, nonfee generating issues.
Older adults protective services: Provides resources and supports to prevent, detect, reduce, or eliminate abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older adults. To report elder abuse, contact 1-800-537-2424.
Ombudsman: Investigates and resolves complaints made by or on behalf of older persons living in long-term care facilities or receiving long-term care services in their home.
Person-centered counseling: Options counseling is a person-centered decision support process whereby consumers, family members and their significant others are supported in helping to determine appropriate choices regarding the consumer’s needs, preferences and values.
Senior community centers: 23 senior centers, 12 satellite centers provide hot, nutritious meals, recreation, socialization, education and volunteer opportunities.
Senior Community Services Employment Program: Provides part-time training opportunities to persons 55 years of age or older who face barriers to traditional employment with local public and nonprofit employers.
Senior Times newspaper: A monthly newspaper containing articles, schedules of events, senior center activities and other news to educate and entertain older adults.