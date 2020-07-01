A salad can fill an empty stomach for nearly any purpose, from an al fresco snack to a family appetizer. When combined with protein like chicken, a salad can become a full, nutritious meal all on its own.
If you’re looking for a way to take your salad from snack or side to a savory main course, consider this High-Protein Chicken, Onion and Quinoa Salad with its own handmade dressing. Ready in less than 30 minutes, it calls for a handful of everyday ingredients including sauteed onions as a key ingredient for added flavor.
In fact, onions can be called nature’s ninja because of their many “skills.” Onions add abundant flavor to a wide variety of foods with just 45 calories per serving as a source of dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium and other key nutrients such as folate, calcium and iron. They are also rich in heart-healthy nutrients and have been shown to help prevent some cancers.
High-Protein Chicken, Onion and Quinoa Salad
Recipe courtesy of the National Onion Association
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6
Dressing:
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 1/2 cups red quinoa, rinsed
2 1/2 cups vegetable broth
1 teaspoon canola oil
1 white onion, sliced
3 cups baby kale
1 red skinned apple, chopped
2 cups cooked chicken, chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
To make dressing: In bowl, whisk vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice, honey and Dijon mustard until well combined. Set aside.
In saucepan, bring quinoa and broth to boil. Simmer, covered, 12-15 minutes, or until broth has been absorbed. Cool completely.
In medium skillet, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Saute onion 3-5 minutes, or until softened and translucent. Remove from heat; cool completely.
In large bowl, toss onion, kale, apple, chicken, salt and pepper with dressing. Stir in cooled quinoa.
Nutritional information per serving: 407 calories, 36.5 g protein, 11.6 g fat, 39 g carbohydrates, 297 mg sodium, 4.2 g fiber.