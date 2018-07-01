Volunteer connection

Can you help someone an hour or two a week, or a month? Faith in Action, one of TRPIL’s services, needs caring volunteers to assist senior citizens or individuals with disabilities to remain independent. Some recent requests are:

  • Canonsburg woman who is a stroke survivor needs assistance with organizing paperwork, visiting and rides to the grocery store.
  • Charleroi senior needs help with grass cutting.
  • Claysville senior woman needs help with laundry.
  • Washington woman with various health issues needs rides for shopping and errands and friendly visits.
  • Washington senior veteran needs rides or escort assistance to his appointments. His walker will fit in a car.
  • Washington family needs help a few hours a week for a grandmother with dementia.

Volunteers throughout the county are needed to cut grass for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. If you like yard work, consider donating a few hours of time a week.

Contact Faith in Action at 724-223-5115 ext. 1203. The office is staffed part-time and will return calls. Volunteers are trained and screened.

