The Chartiers satellite center of Aging Services of Washington County kicked off St. Patrick’s Day and spring by hosting the Pittsburgh Ballroom Dancers on March 15. The dance group has over 200 members and does volunteer outreach to show their dancing skills. They demonstrated the swing, waltz, rumba and had the seniors do line dancing.
Emcee Frank Blazer stated that the group provides outreach to three groups: senior community centers, junior high students preparing them for a formal dance recital and a 3-month program for individuals with Alzheimer’s providing music from the forties.
Kathy Costantino from the SWPA Area Agency on Aging stated that all our seniors need to keep moving and stay active. Mary Lynn Spilak, director of Aging Services, stated that the Senior Community Centers are all open and looking forward to all the older residents returning to enjoy lunch, camaraderie and activities. Mary Jane Stewart is the President of the Chartiers Group, and if you are interested in joining, contact Mary Jane at 724-745-8703.