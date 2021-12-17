20211217_com_food bank standalone.jpg

St. John XXIII Parish second grade Faith Formation class conducted a Christmas dinner food drive for families who are served through the Finleyville Food Bank. The food drive was a service project the students participated in as part of their preparation for First Holy Communion. The class, pictured here, made a presentation to Pat Trumpe, director of Finleyville Food Bank. The food items collected will be able to feed more than 100 families for Christmas dinner.

