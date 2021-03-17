Phillip Nave, a junior at Peters Township High School and member of Boy Scout Troop 1313 in McMurray, created a flag retirement box for Edwin Scott Linton American Legion Post 175 in Washington as part of his Eagle Scout service project.
Phillip designed the box and purchased the materials to create it, and then led a group of eight other Scouts in its construction. The box was delivered to the Legion on Oct. 25.
To fund the project, he sold more than 350 dozen donuts, and donated a surplus of 50 dozen donuts to the Washington City Mission. He returned to the Legion on Feb. 28 to add a plaque to the box and donate $150 to the post.
Phillip is the son of Mark and Andrea Zanardelli Nave of Venetia.