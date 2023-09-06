50th class reunion

The Washington High School class of 1973 50th anniversary reunion was held on Aug. 26 at the Washington Elks Lodge. Pictured from left are, front row: Jo Ann Riser Van Briggle, Deb Schneck Gatten,Rhonda Sue Carney Newnham, Karen Thomas Creek and William Hopson; second row: Forrest Montgomery, Jane Thompson, Mari Phillips, Doris Peters Barden, Michelle Laffey Dague, Bea DonFrancisco Bebout, Mary Beth Kiester Siegfried, Patty Hartzell Lewis, Josie Kosek Johnson, Beth Sposa Spence, Debra Bunner Flickinger, Dottie Nichols Young, Debbie Anderson Knight, Sandy Sampson Clutter, Jamie Amos Hatfield, Sue Carter Reffner, Carol Woods Lockett, Marla Elder, Mia Harley Spells, Iris Holley Davis and Charlotte Brown Bland; third row: Danny Clark, Jeff Ware, April Ryan Jumper, John Huffman, Karen O’Neil Nicholson, Lynn Wilson Schrader, Carl Grinage, Lynne Spence Hellman, Jeannie Ahwesh, Sandy McCurry Phillips, Nena Interval, Mark Mast, Sandy Wagner Thomas, Rosalind Taylor Cassell, Susan McDaniel Bonus and Carleton Ellsworth; fourth row: Chuck Gratz, Tom Dolan, Don Solomon, Barry Bebout, Bob Anderson, Robin Redlinger, Kathy Braden Nanni, Victoria Patterson, Steve Apache, Lloyd Friend, Rachelle Taylor, Sharon Bogden Difilippo and Bill Jordan; fifth row: Gary Livingood, George Lindsay, Dick Sorice, Bill Cameron, Dave Baker, Tom Flickinger, Joe Barbella, Steve Mousetis, Phil Nicholson, Guy Montecalvo and Bob Fetherlin. Missing from the picture: Clyde Albert and two teachers, Mrs. Linda Faust and Marc Svaline.

The Washington High School class of 1973 50th anniversary reunion was held on Aug. 26 at the Washington Elks Lodge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription