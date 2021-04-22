WHS Washington Hospital Auxiliary awarded scholarships to four junior volunteers to help students offset expenses they incur as they prepare to move on to college. The scholarships total $7,000 and are funded by ongoing fundraising efforts coordinated by the auxiliary.
The scholarships were competitive and based on hospital service, academic excellence and community involvement.
This year’s recipients are Megan Geer, Veronica Lezeau, Samara Smith and Allen Zheng.
Geer is a senior at Trinity High School and serves as secretary of the Junior Auxiliary Board. She is the unit chair in the gift shop and is a trainer for the shop and snack cart. She will attend West Virginia University and major in computer science and engineering.
Lezeau is a senior at Canon-McMillan high school and is president of the Junior Auxiliary Board, and chair of the women’s center and emergency department units. She will attend Washington & Jefferson College as a neuroscience major.
Smith, a senior at Peters Township High School, is vice president of the Junior Auxiliary Board, chairs the admissions unit and works in both the emergency department and women’s center. She will attend Penn State University, majoring in biomedical engineering.
Zheng is a senior at Trinity High School, is chair of the snack cart, and worked in the gift shop, radiology and critical care unit. He plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in biology.