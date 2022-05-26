West Greene High School will hold its 63rd commencement for 46 seniors at 7 p.m. Friday in the junior-senior high school gymnasium.
Speakers will be BreAnn Nicole Jackson, valedictorian, and Anna Rae Durbin, salutatorian.
Jackson is the daughter of Brian R. and Crystal Jackson of Waynesburg.
During high school, she was involved in the Peer Mentoring program; student government, serving as secretary of the Class of 2022; and was secretary of the National Honor Society, president of the Calculus Club; and a member of FFA.
She played on the basketball, volleyball and softball teams.
She also volunteered in activities benefitting the Greene County Humane Society.
Among her scholarships are the WGEA Scholarship, Bertha S. Hook Scholarship and Jesse Benson Finnegan Scholarship.
She will attend Messiah University to major in early childhood education and minor in business.
Durbin is the daughter of Lisa and Dave Durbin of Graysville.
She was vice president of the National Honor Society, and a member of Calculus Club and the Peer Mentoring program. Outside of school, she volunteered for the Humane Society of Greene County.
She played varsity basketball, softball and football, and AAU basketball.
Among the scholarships Durbin received are the WPIAL Academic-Athletic Scholarship; Pennsylvania School Teacher Retirees Scholarship; Rocky Doman Memorial Scholarship; Michelle Anderson Memorial Scholarship; Washington Wild Things Ballpark Scholarship; West Greene Area Lions Club Scholarship; Dr. Kurt Jones Academic Scholarship; and University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg Merit Scholarship.
Durbin will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, where she will major in applied mathematics and play on the women’s basketball team.