Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.