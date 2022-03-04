Five West Greene FFA chapter members at West Greene High School earned their Keystone Degree this year. Members were awarded their Keystone Degree at the PA Farm Show on Jan. 10.
368 FFA members from across the state received Keystone Degrees at the Pennsylvania FFA Mid-Winter Convention at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Only high school juniors and seniors or graduates in their third year of membership are eligible to apply for the Keystone Degree. The candidates must have demonstrated leadership abilities and earned or productively invested at least $1,000 and/or worked at least 300 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program. Just three percent of the more-than 8,000 Pennsylvania FFA members qualify each year for a Keystone Degree.
Members from left to right are:
Kiley Meek, senior, daughter of John and Tonya Meek of Holbrook, earned her degree with an entrepreneurship project on market goats and an ownership project for her horse.
Jordan Jacobs, senior, daughter of Donald Jacobs of Graysville, earned her degree with placement projects on Feeder Hogs.
Owen Hughes, senior, son of Nick and Ashley Hughes of Rogersville, earned his degree with entrepreneurship projects on Market Lambs.
Jaime Jacobs, senior, daughter of Donald Jacobs of Graysville, earned her degree with placement projects on Feeder Hogs.
Keri Shipman, senior, daughter of Carolyn Hegedis, Littleton W.Va. She earned her degree for her entrepreneurship project on market lambs.