The West Greene Area Lions Club recognized West Greene High School Students BreAnn Jackson, Jordan Karvan, Casey Miller and Piper Whitlatch as its Outstanding Students. Each student was given a $50 Amazon gift card and was honored at a dinner at the Graysville Firehall.
Jackson is the daughter of Brian and Crystal Jackson of Waynesburg. She is ranked first in her class and serves as their secretary. BreAnn is in the National Honor Society, a member of Peer Mentoring, FFA, and was on Peer Court her sophomore year. She plays volleyball, softball and basketball for the Pioneers. She has received the American Citizenship Award, most improved softball player, Academic Excellence award, Presidential award and was chosen as an all Greene County athlete in volleyball. Her volunteer work includes being a nursery assistant at Willow Grove Baptist Church, the Humane Society, and Crystal’s Children Center. She will further her education at Messiah University, majoring in early childhood education and minoring in business.
Karvan is the daughter of Renee Morris and Daniel Karvan of Wind Ridge. She is a member of the Peer Mentoring Club, Science Club and the FFA. Jordan was a member of the volleyball and softball teams. She lettered three years in volleyball and two years in softball and also plays travel softball. She has received Academic honors, has been on the honor roll all grading periods and has received Waynesburg University Honors Scholarship. Karvan has completed 100 hours of community service for various organizations. She plans to attend Waynesburg University, working towards her bachelor’s and master’s of science degrees in nursing and aspires to become a certified registered nurse anesthesiologist.
Miller is the son of Crystal and Ronald Miller of New Freeport. At West Greene, he is a member of the Science Club, Ski Club, Engineering Club, Aquaponics Club and Peer Mentoring. Casey has served as class president for four years and has been on the prom and homecoming court. He has been on the honor roll for four years and received the American Citizenship Award. He volunteers at the New Freeport and Waynesburg food banks, was an announcer at bingo fundraisers for basketball and softball and did community labor for Jackson Township. Miller will further his education at Edinboro University, majoring in marketing.
Whitlatch is the daughter of William Whitlatch of Wind Ridge. She is a co-captain of the cheerleaders and a member of the rifle team. She is in the National Honor Society, secretary of the Science Club, Peer Mentoring, Youth Safety Council, Peer Court, Aquaponics and Ski Club. Her honors include lettering three years in cheerleading, four years in rifle, Academic Achievement award and Scholar Athlete letters. Piper has volunteered at the West Greene Senior Center, Greene County Historical Society, did highway cleanup and made pantry boxes at Rogersville. She will attend CCAC for general and elementary education.