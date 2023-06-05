West Greene Area Lions Club presented Kaden Shields and London Whipkey with the male and female Athlete of the Year awards for their contribution to sports at West Greene.

Shields is the son of Mark and Johnetta Shields of Graysville. His accomplishments in sports include being a 4-year letterman in basketball, cross country and baseball. He served as team captain in all three sports and received the Tri-Athlete and Scholar-Athlete Awards. He was also named to the All-County basketball and cross-country teams. In baseball, he was named Hometown Heritage Athlete of the Month.

