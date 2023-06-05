West Greene Area Lions Club presented Kaden Shields and London Whipkey with the male and female Athlete of the Year awards for their contribution to sports at West Greene.
Shields is the son of Mark and Johnetta Shields of Graysville. His accomplishments in sports include being a 4-year letterman in basketball, cross country and baseball. He served as team captain in all three sports and received the Tri-Athlete and Scholar-Athlete Awards. He was also named to the All-County basketball and cross-country teams. In baseball, he was named Hometown Heritage Athlete of the Month.
Whipkey is the daughter of James and Toby Whipkey of Waynesburg. She lettered 4 years in softball and volleyball and 1 year in rifle. London was the team captain in softball and volleyball. In softball, she received the Lady Pioneer and batting champion award, was named Herald-Standard small school co-player of the year and Greene County Messenger co-player of the year, PIAA Class 1A First Team All-State, and to the All-Greene County team. In volleyball, Whipkey was named to the All Greene County team and Herald Standard All-Area team. London’s other accomplishments in volleyball were receiving the best passer and best defensive players awards. She played on the first volleyball team from West Greene to qualify for state playoffs.
