The Washington County Community Foundation has completed its post-secondary scholarship cycle for 2020, awarding 75 scholarships totaling $314,000. The funds, students, high schools, and awards are:

  • Alice Boone Main Memorial Fund – Blake Nardi, McGuffey High School, received $500.
  • Arthur V. Ciervo Scholarship Fund – Benett Bauer, Bethlehem-Center High School, $500.
  • Black Family Scholarship Fund – Two students, Gage Gray, West Greene High School, and Nadia Bongiorni, Avella Junior-Senior High School, each received $1,000.
  • Buckholt Science Scholarship Fund – Gregory Westfall, McGuffey High School, $500.
  • Burgettstown Junior-Senior High School Student Council Leadership Scholarship Fund – Gianna Hooper, Burgettstown Area Middle/High School, received $500.
  • Burgettstown Lions Club Scholarship Fund – Two Burgettstown Area Middle/High School students received scholarships from this fund: Gianna Hooper received $500 and David Scruppi received awards totaling $750.
  • Carol L. Berthold Scholarship Fund – Tomás Balk, Trinity Area School District, $18,000.
  • CAS/Dr. Kim Stacher Scholarship Fund – Reagen Ruev, Ringgold High School, $1,000.
  • Chapman Family Scholarship Fund – Ten awards were provided by this fund. Recipients of $2,000 each are: Ariana Kemp, Fort Cherry Junior-Senior High School; Reghan Johnson, McGuffey High School; Patrick Moran, Peters Township High School; Logan Janovich, McGuffey High School; and Katherine Nemec, Fort Cherry Junior-Senior High School. Recipients of $4,000 each are: Jessica Moore, Waynesburg Central High School; Cameron Patton, Waynesburg Central High School; Christina Adams, Carmichaels Area Senior High School; Abigail Fordyce, Carmichaels Area Senior High School; and Taylor Campbell, Ringgold High School.
  • Charles Pappas Sr. Scholarship Fund – Brieanna Moore, Burgettstown Area Middle/High School, $500.
  • Christman Family Scholarship Fund – LaShauna Carruthers, Washington High School, $4,000.
  • Clyde J. Tracanna/Washington Rotary Club Educational and Vocational Fund – Three awards of $1,000 each went to Ann Kozak, Trinity Area High School; Jenna Raysich, McGuffey High School; and Kayla Andreoli, Washington High School.
  • Cynthia McCuen Scholarship Fund – Matthew Watson, McGuffey High School, $1,000.
  • D. Jack & Geraldine L. Gaido Memorial Scholarship Fund – Brent Clutter, Trinity Area High School, $4,000.
  • David O. and Sara F. Johnson Family Education Fund – Rachel Shingle, McGuffey High School, $1,000.
  • EQT Scholarship Fund – Nora O’Toole, Peters Township High School, received $72,000. Awards of $1,000 each went to: Anna Harris, Canon-McMillan High School; Rachael Hiltz, Canon-McMillan High School; Elliott Salvatori, Trinity High School; Gregory Westfall, McGuffey High School; and Luke Zwicker, The Linsly High School.
  • George & Mary Matijevich Scholarship Fund – Julianne Rush, Avella Junior-Senior High School, $1,000.
  • John & Sophie Choratch Scholarship Fund – Nine students received awards from this fund. Elizabeth Silassy, Canon-McMillan High School, received $2,000. Recipients of $4,000 each were: Sarah Wolfe, Fort Cherry Junior-Senior High School; Shane Simpson, Ringgold High School; Zachary Powell, Ringgold High School; Ethan Codeluppi, Charleroi Area High School; Madison Codeluppi, Charleroi Area High School; Christopher Cregut, Trinity Area High School; Dylan Bukovinsky, Canon-McMillan High School; and Stephanie Keelon, Canon-McMillan High School.
  • Joseph P. Femiani Memorial Scholarship – Elizabeth Brucker, Peters Township High School, $1,000.
  • Margaret Pitek Ciervo Scholarship Fund – Savannah Coyle, Bethlehem-Center High School, $500.
  • Megan J. Phillis Scholarship Fund for Academic Excellence – Dylan Poirier, Burgettstown High School, $500.
  • Olivia Scott Scholarship Fund – Craig Cole, McGuffey High School, received $1,000, and Lindsay Davis, Bentworth High School, received $1,000.
  • Ralph W. Young Family Scholarship Fund – Ten awards of $10,000 each went to David Morris, Bethlehem-Center High School; Nathaniel Pajak, Ringgold High School; Jenna Piper, Bethlehem-Center High School; Kurtis Riskey, Charleroi Area High School; George Malanosky, Bethlehem-Center High School; Todd Fisher, Bethlehem-Center High School; Logan Burrell, Bethlehem-Center High School; Jake Niziol, Ringgold High School; Dominic Lengwin, Ringgold High School; and Abigail Raicos, Charleroi Area High School.
  • Rebecca Sarah Rogers School Fund – Taylor Carlisle, Washington High School, $1,000.
  • Ringgold Alumni Scholarship Fund – Danika Evans, Ringgold High School, $250.
  • Ronald T. Miller, II Scholarship Fund – Emily Trunk, Peters Township High School, $1,000.
  • Ryan Johnston & Vaughn Johnston Scholarship Fund – McGuffey High School students Grace Allender and Isabell Miller each received $1,000.
  • Sam & Bev Minor Fund – Maercy Campion, Peters Township High School, $1,000.
  • Sprowls College & Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund – Michael Maga, Fort Cherry Junior-Senior High School, $1,000.
  • Three Oaks Scholarship Fund – Three Burgettstown Area Middle/High School students received awards from this fund. Nicole Durbin received $2,000; Shannon Reed and Cyle Conley each received $4,000.
  • Timothy Edward Hitchon Scholarship Fund – Austin Sampson, Trinity Area High School, $1,000.
  • Washington County Gay Straight Alliance Scholarship Fund – Jasmine Thompson, Peters Township High School, received $4,000, and Kylee Krivijanski, Ringgold High School, received $4,000.
  • Washington County Visiting Nurses’ Association Scholarship Fund – Akira Wheeler, Trinity Area High School, $4,000.
  • Washington Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Fund – Nicole Durbin, Burgettstown Area Middle/High School, $1,000.

Cumulatively, the Washington County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in post-secondary scholarships to local students. The WCCF also awards scholarships to pre-kindergarten students and scholarships to kindergarten through grade 12 students attending non-public schools. Cumulatively, more than $2.5 million has been awarded from all scholarship funds.

To learn more about the WCCF’s scholarship opportunities, visit www.wccf.net.

