The Washington County Community Foundation is accepting applications for more than 30 post-secondary scholarships. Each scholarship is unique, according to its donor’s wishes. The scholarships target students graduating from specific high schools, pursuing specific areas of study, and demonstrating financial need.
Applications must be submitted electronically using the online post-secondary scholarship application available at www.wccf.net. The scholarships have different requirements, so the parameters for each award should be reviewed thoroughly. In cases where a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) student aid report is required, hard-copy documentation must be provided to the WCCF office at: 1253 Route 519, P.O. Box 308, Eighty Four, PA, 15330. Applicants need only supply one copy of required the documentation, even if they are applying for more than one scholarship.
The WCCF must receive all applications and required supporting documentation by April 1 for a student to be considered for a scholarship.