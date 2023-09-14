Waynesburg Homecoming Court

Waynesburg Central Junior/Senior High School will hold its homecoming ceremony before Friday’s football game. Members of this year’s court are, from left, freshman attendants Abigail Yenchik and Jack Ricciuti; junior attendants Shelby Haines and Brayden Coon; senior attendants Logan Crouse and Quentin Wesley; Lake Litwinovich and Bradon Wilson; and Lily Maute and Breydon Woods; junior attendants Briena Coon and Kaiden Wise, and sophomore attendants Rylei Rastoka and Dylan Pester.

