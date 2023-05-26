Waynesburg Central Elementary School’s sixth-grade band held its annual spring concert on Tuesday, but this year, the performers also played on a different stage.
Under the direction of music teacher/band director Jason A. Falvo, the band performed a concert inside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg and visited Hersheypark’s Chocolate World on May 17.
“Some of our kids may never have an opportunity like this again but they got to experience their hard work pay off in a performance, trip, and a memory that they can take with them for a lifetime,” said Falvo, noting the sixth-graders started their band careers completing assignments on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m so proud of the students for their hard work and determination.”
Falvo said state Sen. Camera Bartolotta helped coordinate the trip after the band was unable to participate in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s celebration of Music In Our Schools Month in March.
The band played a medley of three songs in the East Wing Rotunda and was treated to a pizza party.
