Waynesburg Central Elementary School was awarded a flute Thursday by MCG Jazz School of Swing during the School of Swing’s instrument giveaway. The school participated in the School of Swing’s virtual field trip during the 2021-22 school year, and was among 28 schools selected at random to receive an instrument – either a guitar, flute, clarinet or baritone. The School of Swing’s mission is to preserve, present and promote jazz, and it has introduced tens of thousands of students to jazz music. During COVID-19, when school districts and students could not take field trips, MCG Jazz moved to the virtual field trip format so students could still experience its program. From left, are Mark Jackovic, from School of Swing, presenting the flute to fifth-grader Kaleena Humpreys and sixth-grader Isaac Whipkey, who both play the flute, and Jason Falvo, Waynesburg Central music teacher and band director.
Waynesburg Central awarded flute
Tags
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
