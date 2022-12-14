Washington School District will host holiday concerts featuring elementary, junior high school and senior high school performances that are open to the public.
On Thursday, at 6 p.m., the fourth-grade chorus, the fifth- and sixth-grade chorus and sixth-grade band will perform at Washington Park Elementary School.
The Junior/Senior High Choralaires and Jazz Band will perform at a public concert at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 19, at noon. Different school districts perform at the courthouse during the week throughout the holiday season.
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m., the Washington Junior High chorus and band, the Wash High symphonic band and Choralaires, the senior high jazz band, and the senior high steel band will perform. Admission to all events is free.
