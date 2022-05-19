Washington High School’s prom will be held Friday. The Grand March starts at 5:45 p.m. in the Washington High School gymnasium, where the Prom King and Queen will be announced and crowned. After the Grand March, students will go to the George Washington Hotel for a night of dinner and dancing. Pictured in the first three rows are the Senior Prom Court members in the running for King and Queen. The top row features the Junior Prom Court members. In the front row are Tayshawn Levy, Taviaire Vereen; second row, Conner Roberts, Jacquelyn Thomas, Elijah Wise; third row, Angela Batson, Kiera Woods, Sophie Marshall, Cassidy Jackson; top row, Morgan Winters, Savanna Mellish, Maggie McCort, Marena Malone. Not pictured is Kendall Hairston.
Washington Prom Court
Tags
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
May 21
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11