Wash High NHS

From left, front, Mareesa Garrett, Shawn Thomas, Kaylee McDonald, August Ralston, Kathryn Sorice and Mia Anderson; middle row, Amara Garrett, Laicee Chilzer, Kaprice Johnson, Anand Karamacheti and Iain Callan; back row, Zakery Burt, Cheyenne Desmond, Danielle Phillips and Lucy Slesh.

New members of the National Honor Society at Washington High School were inducted into the Washington Chapter of NHS on April 13.

