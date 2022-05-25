Washington High School will hold its commencement Friday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m., at Washington High School Stadium.
The class of 2022 will graduate 78 students.
Angela Batson was named valedictorian, and Autumn Herbstsomer was named salutatorian.
Batson is the daughter of Charles and Stacy Batson of Washington.
Batson is class president and captain of the rifle team, where she is a WPIAL qualifier. She is a member of the band, and is leader of the cello, flute and piccolo section.
Batson is a member of the National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholar.
She is the recipient of the Academic Excellence Award and several scholarships, including the $5,000 Washington Financial Charitable Foundation Scholarship, the $1,000 Nicholas Brunetti Memorial Scholarship, and a $1,000 Lions Club Scholarship.
Batson plans to attend Penn State University after graduation.
Herbstsomer is the daughter of Rebekah Bradish and John Herbstsomer, both of Washington.
She is clarinet section leader and steel drum section leader. Herbstsomer won second place in Academic League and was selected as Student of the Month.
She plans to attend Westminster College after graduation, where she received a full scholarship of $120,000 over four years.