A recent Washington High School graduate wrapped up his school career with perfect attendance from kindergarten to 12th grade.
Zakery Burt, son of Shellie Buchanan and the late David Burt Jr., credits his father for instilling in him the will to do so.
“My dad told me a story about a guy he knew in school who got a trophy for perfect attendance all through school. That made me want to do that, so I did,” he said.
Zakery graduated with a 4.2 grade-point average, and took five courses for college in high school credits that can be applied to higher education. He plans to attend Pittsburgh Technical College or Washington & Jefferson College.
