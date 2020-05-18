The 2020 Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Private James Perry Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Hannah Siege. The $1,000 annual scholarship is awarded to a Chartiers-Houston High School senior who has ties to the VFW or the military and will be continuing their education. Hannah is a 2020 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School with a cumulative GPA of 4.04 and was named to the highest honors list each semester in her high school career. She will be attending George Mason University in the fall, where she will major in forensic psychology.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
May 18
-
May 19
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 22