Chartiers-Houston High School seniors with military ties have a scholarship opportunity through the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
VFW Post No. 191, Canonsburg, is accepting applications for its annual $1,000 scholarship for students seeking education at a college or trade school.
Applicants should have a relationship to Post 191 or the military. Other criteria that will be used in determining the scholarship winner will be participation in a local military organization, such as JROTC, being accepted into an ROTC or NROTC program, volunteer work with veterans organizations, and a minimum GPA of 3.0.
The VFW asks that applicants send their name, address, phone number and email address along with a sheet of paper substantiating how he or she meets the above criteria, as well as proof of application to a college or trade school.
Applications should be mailed to VFW Post 191, 539 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, by May 1. The scholarship will be awarded May 8.