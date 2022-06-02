Trinity High School senior Isabella Naddeo of Washington was presented a $2,500 scholarship from the Primo Italiano Lodge No. 2800 of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Isabella will attend Washington & Jefferson College, where she plans to major in biology on the pre-health-care track and compete in tennis, swimming and diving. Pictured are, from left, John and Kelly Naddeo, Isabella’s parents; Isabella; Reed Vaira, chair of the scholarship committee, and Tony Aprea, lodge president. The annual scholarship recognizes an outstanding senior of Italian American heritage. Applicants are asked to submit an essay about how Italian-American customs and traditions are reflected in their daily lives.
