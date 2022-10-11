Trinity Homecoming Court

Courtesy Trinity Area School District

Members of the 2022 Trinity High School Homecoming Court are, from left, Emma Bowman, Riley Dunn, Emma Lorenzo, Ava Hotrum, Carys Miller, Alyssa Wells and Abby Drezewski. Drezewski was crowned Homecoming Queen during halftime of the homecoming football game versus Latrobe on Sept. 30. Mason Kraeer was voted Mr. Trinity. The homecoming dance was held Saturday.

Members of the 2022 Trinity High School Homecoming Court are, from left, Emma Bowman, Riley Dunn, Emma Lorenzo, Ava Hotrum, Carys Miller, Alyssa Wells, and Abby Drezewski. Drezewski was crowned Homecoming Queen during halftime of the homecoming football game versus Latrobe on Sept. 30. Mason Kraeer was voted Mr. Trinity. The homecoming dance was held Saturday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In