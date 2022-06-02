Trinity High School will hold commencement for 258 seniors at 5:15 p.m. Friday at the high school.
Valedictorians are Courtney Boardley, Connor Bull, Samantha Dames, Emily Ewbank and Vincent Smykal.
Salutatorian is Ethan Iams, and honor graduate is Rachel Chase.
Boardley is the daughter of Juddy and Tabatha Hurst of Washington.
She participated in Mock Trial, Speech and Debate, Math League and was president of the National Honor Society. She received the Outstanding Speech Service Award, Fred Waring Choral Award and Kirk Moniger Service Award.
Boardley will major in political science at Washington & Jefferson College.
Bull is the son of John and Dina Bull of Washington.
He participated in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, and was a member of the National Honor Society and Investment Club. He also played soccer and volleyball.
Bull received the Trinity Mathematics Department Award and U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award.
He plans to study electrical engineering at Penn State University.
Dames is the daughter of Elizabeth and Troy Dames of Washington.
She was a member of Student Council, National Honor Society and SADD Youth Traffic Safety.
She received the Ron Matthews Memorial Award in Chemistry, Spanish Department Award, Arthur Reese Scholarship and Queens University of Charlotte Four-Year Presidential Scholarship.
Dames will attend Queens University to major in nursing.
Ewbank is the daughter of Brandie and Shawn Ewbank of Washington.
She participated in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, Model U.N., orchestra, chamber choir and was a member of the swim team, Tri-M Music Honor Society and National Honor Society.
She received the Carson Scholars Award, Blood Drive Scholarship, and Baylor University Distinguished Scholar Award and Baylor University Distinction Award.
Ewbank will attend Baylor as a university scholars major in the honors college.
Smykal is the son of Diane and Mark Smykal of Washington.
He was a member of the National Honor Society, German National Honor Society, Math League and German Club, and was captain of the track and field team.
He received the German Department Award and was an AP Scholar.
He will major in English at Point Park University.
Iams is the son of Angie Iams and Clint Iams, both of Washington.
He was a member of the concert choir, Math League, Honors Chamber Choir, National Honor Society, and Tri-M Music Honors Society. He also played volleyball.
He received the Rensselaer Leadership Award and Choir Director’s Award.
Iams will study mathematics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Chase is the daughter of Michele Chase of Washington and the late Richard Chase.
She was editor-in-chief of the Hiller Newspaper, and participated in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science and was captain of the Hometown High Q team. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Math League, Distributive Education Clubs of America and marching band.
Chase received the Range Resources Scholarship, Washington Financial Scholarship, and President’s Scholarship at the Colorado School of Mines.
She will attend Colorado School of Mines to study materials and metallurgical engineering.