Trinity 60th class reunionphoto.jpg

Pictured, from left, are:

First row: Karen Shaw Reitanauer, May Spencer Phillips, Sally Thompson Pallesco, Sherri Mancin, Karen Hixenbaugh Belleville, Mary Miller Cessar

Second row: Lorene Applegate Mueller, Linda Straits Marriner, Carol Wisnosky Adams, MaryKay Piccolo Greely, Donna Wood Carpenter, Betty Bedillion Burt

Third row: John "Peachy" Anderson, Tom Nevin, Tom Upson, Glenn Briggs, Dick Bane, Bill Faust, Bill Mitchell, Ed Romanoff

Fourth row: Jim Nowlin, John Christman, Larry Hillberry and Denny Twardy.

The Trinity High School class of 1963 recently celebrated its 60th reunion at the Washington County Country Club.

