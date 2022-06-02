Two Washington County students are recipients of $1,000 scholarships from the Nicholas Brunetti Memorial Scholarship fund, in memory of Nicholas Brunetti.
Angela Batson, from Washington High School and daughter of Stacy and Charles Batson of Washington, is the valedictorian of her class as well as senior class president. Among her activities are membership in the National Honor Society, band, tennis team and captain of the rifle team tennis team. She will attend Penn State University to study architectural engineering.
Paige Fino, from Avella High School and daughter of Amber Barker and Mohamed Lakhlifi, is salutatorian of her class and was involved in numerous extracurricular activities. She is a member of the National Honor Society, marching band, and tennis team. She will attend Penn State University and study veterinary and biomedical sciences.