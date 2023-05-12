The Southpointe CEO Association’s 2023 scholarship program is now accepting applications. Celebrating and encouraging leadership development in business, community and education, the SPCEOA will award scholarships to individuals who have demonstrated leadership and educational achievement. This program seeks to recognize Washington County residents who strive to improve their leadership skills and achieve higher levels of education.
The SPCEOA scholarship program is open to individuals who are employees (or dependents of employees) of SPCEOA and/or Washington County Chamber of Commerce member organizations and residents of Washington County. The program was created to help support those seeking to make a positive impact in the Washington County community through the completion of a college, post-graduate or technical degree. The SPCEOA Scholarship Program is open to eligible applicants attending a college, post-secondary or technical school during the 2023-24 academic year. The SPCEOA awards these scholarships in honor of the late Jack B. Piatt, Founder and Chairman of the Piatt Companies and founder of the Southpointe CEO Association.
