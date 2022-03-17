The Southpointe CEO Association is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship program. Celebrating and encouraging leadership development in business, community and education, the SPCEOA will award scholarships to individuals who have demonstrated excellence in leadership and educational achievement. This program seeks to recognize Washington County residents who strive to improve their leadership skills and achieve higher levels of education.
The SPCEOA Scholarship Program is open to eligible applicants attending a college, post-secondary or technical school during the 2022-23 academic year. The SPCEOA scholarship program is open to employees (or dependents of employees) of SPCEOA and/or Washington County Chamber of Commerce member organizations and are residents of Washington County. The SPCEOA awards these two scholarships in honor of the late Jack B. Piatt, founder and chairman of Millcraft Investments and founder of the Southpointe CEO Association.
The full scholarship application criteria and submission guidelines are available at the SPCEOA website at washcochamber.com/southpointe-ceo. The application is available directly online at bit.ly/ceoscholarship. The deadline for applications is May 27 at 5 p.m., with no exceptions. Please contact the SPCEOA for accommodations with the offline application process. The SPCEOA Scholarship awards will be announced in July 2022.