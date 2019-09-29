For the first time in its 81-year history, the Covestro Pittsburgh Regional Science & Engineering Fair (PRSEF) will happen at the Carnegie Science Center.
It will be held March 25. That day, more than 900 middle and high school students from across the region will compete for scholarships and cash prizes as they present their science, math and engineering projects.
The fair has been held in several Pittsburgh locations through the years, including the Buhl Planetarium, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Brashear High School and Heinz Field. After an extensive analysis, the Science Center determined that the addition of the PPG Science Pavilion provides the space required to host the competition.
The science and engineering fair has been a Pittsburgh tradition since 1940. It is the third oldest science fair in the United States under the affiliation of Society for Science & The Public.
Each fall, teachers in 21 counties in Western Pennsylvania and Garrett County, Md., introduce PRSEF as an extracurricular activity or as part of their academic program. Students in grades six to 12 select a scientific or engineering project from one of 21 categories, and their research plans are reviewed by the Covestro PRSEF Scientific Review Committee to guarantee that proper scientific procedures will be followed. During the competition, judges interview students using the Socratic method to ensure they have a deep understanding of their project and a creative approach to their research design.
School and teacher registration for PRSEF begins Tuesday, and student registration begins Nov. 1. For information go online to PittsburghScienceFair.org.