Dr. Gary Cartwright, a Bethel Park orthodontist, recently awarded four $500 scholarships to four high school seniors. Every year he conducts an essay contest for all past and present patients who are furthering their education. The topic was “What would you like to study after high school and why?”
Winners this year were Kayla Sauer, daughter of Matt and Denise Sauer of Washington, who is graduating from Canon-McMillan High School. She will be attending Mercyhurst University studying biology. Liam Hartman, son of Andrew and Kimberly Hartman of Bridgeville, is graduating from Lakeview Christian Academy. He will be attending Robert Morris University, studying industrial engineering. Connor Hyde, son of Jim and Patti Hyde of Canonsburg, is graduating from Canon-McMillan High School. He will be attending Davis & Elkins College studying elementary education. Cecelia Scott, daughter of Richard and Abby Scott of Venetia, is graduating from Peters Township High School. She will be attending Duquesne University studying physician assistant studies.
Cartwright has been awarding academic scholarships for over 25 years.