The Sons and Daughters of Italy, Primo Italiano Lodge 2800, Washington, is offering a $2,500 scholarship. The competition is open to graduating high school seniors in the McGuffey, Trinity and Washington school districts and any senior at Faith Christian School whose home school is one of the above. Children of active Primo lodge members are also eligible, regardless of which high school they attend.
Applicants must be at least 25% Italian American descent, meaning one parent must be at least half Italian. Candidates must be planning to attend a post-secondary school. Candidates must submit an essay of at least 300 words on the topic, "Describe how you and your family celebrate, honor, or incorporate into your daily lives your Italian American heritage, customs and traditions."
Deadline for all essays to school guidance offices is April 7.
For more information, students should consult their high school counselor or visit the website, primoitaliano.org and click on scholarships.